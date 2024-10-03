Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed starrer film 'Love Guru' gets Ramsha Khan on board

Mahira Khan and Humayun Saeed's upcoming film Love Guru gets a boast with the addition of Ramsha Khan in the cast.
However, no official announcement was made regarding Ramsha involvement in the project, the reports are suggesting that the trio has kicked off filming in London, United Kingdom.
If the rumors are true, the new mix of these talented actors could be very interesting to see on the big screen.
Apart from Mahira, Ramsha and Humayun, Ahmad Ali Butt is also a part of the star-studded cast.
Love Guru, helmed under the banner of ARY Films and Six Sigma Plus production, is directed by Nadeem Baig and lensed by Suleman Razzaq, while the writer of the film is none other than Vasay Chaudhry.
Soon after the rumors swirled, fans took to their social media account to express their anticipation and excitement for the new addition.
On user wrote, “We will be watching for RAMSHA.”
While another noted, “It's the rise of @ramshakhanofficial.”
“Finally Mahira and Humayun after sooo long,” the third gushed.
Love Guru is slated to hit the theaters on Eid-ul-Azha 2025.