Taylor Swift ditches pal Blake Lively as Travis Kelce’s brother roasts her movies

Taylor Swift quickly became known for sisterhood loyalty by proudly having her girlfriends’ back from the very beginning.
But people are currently awaiting to know whether the superstar will speak out for a close female friend when the trolling side involves boyfriend Travis Kelce.
Per Netflix Junkie, the NFL star’s brother Jason Kelce not only roasted a Blake Lively film, but also went ahead to question the kind of movie genre she chooses to star in.
On the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, some Taylor Swift fans suggested the siblings to watch The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, which features Ryan Reynold’s wife.
“Definitely not watching that one again,” Jason Kelce shot down.
Meanwhile, Travis Kelce was totally surprised that his brother had even watched that production, but still went on to call it “nice,” seemingly out of regard for Taylor Swift.
Quickly, Jason Kelce noted that he hasn’t watched The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, and doesn’t ever plan to in his life either, pointing out that its name is utterly uninteresting enough to keep him away.
The retired footballer then claimed that Taylor Swift’s fans just want him and Travis Kelce to watch “bad movies” by suggesting films like Blake Lively’s “chic flicks!”
While the popstar has been quick to show support for Kamala Harris and many other celebrity friends during tough spots, it’s believed that Ryan Reynold’s wife will not get any this time.
And the reason is very simple: her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.