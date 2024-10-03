Trending

Hiba Bukhari slammed for Hum Style Awards appearance, Mira Sethi defends

Mom-to-be Hiba Bukhari graced the Hum Style Awards 2024 red carpet in a gorgeous green ensemble

  • by Web Desk
  • October 03, 2024
Hiba Bukhari slammed for Hum Style Awards appearance, Mira Sethi defends
Hiba Bukhari slammed for Hum Style Awards appearance, Mira Sethi defends

Hiba Bukhari is getting support from Mira Sethi after receiving backlash for making an appearance at Hum Style Awards during pregnancy!

The Jaan Nisaar actress along with her husband Arez Ahmed graced the 9th Hum Style Awards in London where she flaunted her baby bump in a gorgeous green dress.

However, soon after the appearance the actress started receiving backlash over her presence and outfit choice at the event.

Although not pointing direct towards Hiba Bukhari, one outlet stated in Urdu, translated as, “Pakistani celebrities are at the height of shamelessness, publicly auctioning their reputation for just a few bucks. At least in this situation, do not take your sister, daughter, and wife to such places. There’s a whole life to earn the rest.”

Hiba Bukhari slammed for Hum Style Awards appearance, Mira Sethi defends

Firing back on the post, Pakistani actress and writer Mira Sethi shared her statement in defense of the Deewangi actress.

“What's 'baghairat' [shameless] about being pregnant — and - radiant! - and showing up to work? Her body, her beautiful green dress, her choice. More power to Hiba Bokhari and all the women who continue to smile and sparkle in the face of provocation. If only one could write it off as 'silly' it's meant to - intimidate us into a coy invisibility. Don't fall for it,” penned Sethi.

For the unversed, Hiba Bukhari, husband Arez Ahmed tied the knot in January 2022, and are soon going to welcome their first child.

Taylor Swift ditches pal Blake Lively as Travis Kelce’s brother roasts her movies

Taylor Swift ditches pal Blake Lively as Travis Kelce’s brother roasts her movies
Is it safe to eat banana daily? Here’s what expert says

Is it safe to eat banana daily? Here’s what expert says
UK and Mauritius reach historic agreement on Chagos Islands

UK and Mauritius reach historic agreement on Chagos Islands
Spotify premium gets new offline backup feature

Spotify premium gets new offline backup feature

Trending News

Spotify premium gets new offline backup feature
Alia Bhatt to perform with Alan Walker at 'Walker World India Tour?'
Spotify premium gets new offline backup feature
Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed starrer film 'Love Guru' gets Ramsha Khan on board
Spotify premium gets new offline backup feature
Shah Rukh Khan, ‘Stree 2’ makers teaming up for ‘Stree 3?’
Spotify premium gets new offline backup feature
'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum': Mustafa-Sharjeena romance in danger
Spotify premium gets new offline backup feature
Mahira Khan faces backlash for her leaked clip from Hum Style Awards
Spotify premium gets new offline backup feature
Ananya Panday ‘burned photographs’ of ex Aditya Roy Kapur after breakup?
Spotify premium gets new offline backup feature
‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ finalizes record-breaking deal ahead of release
Spotify premium gets new offline backup feature
Aiman Khan returns to work after long hiatus: ‘Feels good to be back’
Spotify premium gets new offline backup feature
Triptii Dimri gets candid about growing popularity after 'Animal' fever
Spotify premium gets new offline backup feature
Fahad Mustafa proclaims Bilal Abbas Khan shares common characteristics 'like me'
Spotify premium gets new offline backup feature
Ananya Panday struggles for 'validation' amid imposter syndrome
Spotify premium gets new offline backup feature
Mira Sethi comes to Hiba Bukhari's rescue over outfit trolling