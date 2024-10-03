Hiba Bukhari slammed for Hum Style Awards appearance, Mira Sethi defends

Hiba Bukhari is getting support from Mira Sethi after receiving backlash for making an appearance at Hum Style Awards during pregnancy!
The Jaan Nisaar actress along with her husband Arez Ahmed graced the 9th Hum Style Awards in London where she flaunted her baby bump in a gorgeous green dress.
However, soon after the appearance the actress started receiving backlash over her presence and outfit choice at the event.
Although not pointing direct towards Hiba Bukhari, one outlet stated in Urdu, translated as, “Pakistani celebrities are at the height of shamelessness, publicly auctioning their reputation for just a few bucks. At least in this situation, do not take your sister, daughter, and wife to such places. There’s a whole life to earn the rest.”
Firing back on the post, Pakistani actress and writer Mira Sethi shared her statement in defense of the Deewangi actress.
“What's 'baghairat' [shameless] about being pregnant — and - radiant! - and showing up to work? Her body, her beautiful green dress, her choice. More power to Hiba Bokhari and all the women who continue to smile and sparkle in the face of provocation. If only one could write it off as 'silly' it's meant to - intimidate us into a coy invisibility. Don't fall for it,” penned Sethi.
For the unversed, Hiba Bukhari, husband Arez Ahmed tied the knot in January 2022, and are soon going to welcome their first child.