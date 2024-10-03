Kylian Mbappe faces exclusion from France’s UEFA Nations League matches

Sports

  • October 03, 2024
Kylian Mbappe has been excluded from the France squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches.

As per BBC Sports, he missed the 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid on Sunday due to a thigh injury but made a brief appearance off the bench during a surprising 1-0 loss to Lille in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Despite his recovery, France's coach Didier Deschamps has opted not to include the 25-year-old for the matches against Israel and Belgium.

Deschamps mentioned, "I had an exchange with Kylian. He has a problem which is not serious. I am not going to take risks, which is why he is not in the squad."

Another significant absence is Antoine Griezmann, who announced his retirement from international football on Monday.

Since joining Real Madrid this summer, Mbappe has netted seven goals in 10 appearances.

France will play their away match against Israel on Thursday, October 10, in Budapest due to security concerns in the Middle East.

They will then take on Belgium in Brussels on Monday, October 14.

Djokovic Novak opens up about his post-retirement plans
Former Chelsea star warned not to replace Mohamed Salah in Liverpool
Lionel Messi celebrates 46th career trophy with MLS Supporters' Shield Win
Carlos Alcaraz beats Jannik Sinner in dramatic tiebreaker to win China Open
Rizwan emerges as ‘strongest’ captaincy contender after Babar Azam resigns
Daniel Ricciardo gets new contract offer to join racing again
Erik ten Hag ‘wasted’ Cristiano Ronaldo during his Manchester United tenure
Mikel Arteta drops new injury update on Arsenal star after PSG exit
Babar Azam steps down as white-ball captain of Pakistan cricket team
Carlos Alcaraz to face Jannik Sinner in exciting China Open final
Virat Kohli honors Shakib Al Hasan with a special gift to mark his retirement
Cristiano Ronaldo makes heartbreaking confession about late father after AFC win