Ronaldo shares powerful message as he nears historic 1,000-goal milestone

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo edges closer to his dream of 1,000 career goals by scoring twice in Al Nassr's 3-0 victory over Al-Akhdoud on Saturday, December 27.
The Portuguese forward reached 956 goals in his professional career and is now just one goal away of becoming the Saudi Pro League's top scorer this season.
Shortly after Al-Nassr's remarkable victory, Ronaldo took to his Instagram account to share powerful 7-word message with his fans, along with photos filled with iconic on-field passion and energy.
Ronaldo wrote, “Hard work is the way to success!”
This victory keeps Al-Nassr’s impressive winning streak alive and reinforces their status as strong contenders for the league title.
Ronaldo also became the first player in history to score 40 or more goals in 14 different years.
Portugal coach Roberto Martinez earlier shared his opinion on whether Ronaldo can achieve the ambitious milestone of scoring 1,000 career goals.
In an interview with Marca, the coach said, "He's at a very good point in his career. We're talking about a player who started out as a very skillful winger and is now more of a target man inside the box. We definitely see it: Cristiano influences the opposition."
The 40-year-old player has extended his career with the Saudi club which will kept him playing until 2027.