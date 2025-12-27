Sports
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Sports

Diogo Jota’s sons lead emotional tribute in 'unforgettable' Anfield moment

Tributes have been paid to Diogo Jota as his two sons Dinis and Duarte joined mascots on the pitch

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Diogo Jota’s sons lead emotional tribute in unforgettable Anfield moment
Diogo Jota’s sons lead emotional tribute in 'unforgettable' Anfield moment

Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers honoured the late Diogo Jota in an emotional tribute.

Denis and Duarte, two of Jota's three children joined the match-day mascots on the pitch before their Premier League game on Saturday, December 27.

Diogo and his brother Andre Silva died on July, 2025 when their car went off the road and caught fire on the A-52 motorway in Cernadilla, a town in the Zamora province of Spain.

The game marked the first meeting between Jota’s former clubs since his passing.

Jota's sons, along with other young family members led the Liverpool team onto the pitch, walking ahead of captain Virgil van Dijk.

Diogo Jota’s sons lead emotional tribute in unforgettable Anfield moment

Jota's wife, Rute Cardoso, whom he married just days before the accident after being together for nine years, was also in attendance.

Before the match started, fans in the Kop stand held up a banner that said, "Diogo Jota, forever in our hearts,” to honour him.

Meanwhile, Wolves fans chanted his name and in the 20th minute–which represents his shirt number–everyone at Anfield stood and applauded while Liverpool fans sang a tribute to Jota.

After the tragedy, Liverpool also permanently retired his jersey No 20 across the entire club including Liverpool Women and all youth academy.

Electronic Arts to shut down THESE in January 2026

Electronic Arts to shut down THESE in January 2026
Aryna Sabalenka ‘excited’ for face-off against Kyrgios at ‘Battle of the Sexes’

Aryna Sabalenka ‘excited’ for face-off against Kyrgios at ‘Battle of the Sexes’
Kyle Whittingham to lead Michigan football into 2026 season at Citrus Bowl

Kyle Whittingham to lead Michigan football into 2026 season at Citrus Bowl
Jack Draper calls missing Australian Open ‘most difficult’ setback ‘so far’

Jack Draper calls missing Australian Open ‘most difficult’ setback ‘so far’

Angel Reese drops huge relationship clues with WCJ in Christmas post

Angel Reese drops huge relationship clues with WCJ in Christmas post
Ronaldo, Messi lose top spot as Yamal named best player in world by football great

Ronaldo, Messi lose top spot as Yamal named best player in world by football great
Lamine Yamal proudly flaunts YouTube awards after historic channel debut

Lamine Yamal proudly flaunts YouTube awards after historic channel debut
Diogo Jota’s sons to join match-day mascots at Anfield in emotional tribute

Diogo Jota’s sons to join match-day mascots at Anfield in emotional tribute
Nikola Jokic breaks Steph Curry’s overtime record with jaw-dropping triple-double

Nikola Jokic breaks Steph Curry’s overtime record with jaw-dropping triple-double
Rafael Nadal reveals stark difference between Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner

Rafael Nadal reveals stark difference between Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner
49ers Brock Purdy splurges on lavish teammates' Christmas gifts

49ers Brock Purdy splurges on lavish teammates' Christmas gifts
Tom Brady shares Christmas snap with kids amid Gisele Bündchen's wedding reports

Tom Brady shares Christmas snap with kids amid Gisele Bündchen's wedding reports

Popular News

Diogo Jota’s sons lead emotional tribute in 'unforgettable' Anfield moment

Diogo Jota’s sons lead emotional tribute in 'unforgettable' Anfield moment
28 minutes ago
Chevy Chase's health crisis continues after being hospitalized for five weeks

Chevy Chase's health crisis continues after being hospitalized for five weeks

2 hours ago
Google allows users change their gmail addresses without losing data

Google allows users change their gmail addresses without losing data
2 hours ago