Electronic Arts to shut down THESE in January 2026

  By Syeda Fazeelat
Electronic Arts (EA) is set to take down its servers for three older games that no longer have an active player base.

The company will start taking down games from January and will affect titles across console and mobile platforms, including one developed by BioWare.

Anthem

The first game to go offline will be Anthem, with servers going offline on January 12, 2026.

Anthem is a multiplayer action RPG, which was launched in 2019, developed by BioWare; however, it fall short of player's expectataions.

EA officially removed the game from digital storefronts on August 15, 2025.

The Sims Mobile

The Sims Mobile will be down on January 24, 2026. Released in 2018, the mobile title served as a handheld adaptation of The Sims 4. EA removed the game from app stores on October 21, 2025.

NBA Live 19

Lastly, the NBA Live 19 is slated to go offline on January 30, 2026. It was released in 2018 that also failed meet gamer's expectation and captivate them with its gameplay.

It is pertinent to mention that the games have already been removed from digital stores in October 2025, fans are still hoping that the company will revive the NBA Live series to compete with NBA 2K.

Apart from the shut down, EA is currently encouraging its workforce of nearly 15,000 employees to adopt the cutting-edge artificial intelligence tools across several operations, aimig to streamline their workflow.

