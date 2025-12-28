Liverpool defeat Wolves to extend Premier League winning streak

Sports
Florian Wirtz finally scored the first goal of his slow-burning Anfield career

Liverpool defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers in their first meeting since Diogo Jota's death on Saturday, December 27.

Denis and Duarte, two of Jota's three children joined the match-day mascots on the pitch before their Premier League game.

The Portugal winger joined Liverpool in 2020 after three seasons with Wolves.

Diogo and his brother Andre Silva died on July, 2025 when their car went off the road and caught fire on the A-52 motorway in Cernadilla, a town in the Zamora province of Spain.

Florian Wirtz finally scored the first goal of his slow-burning Anfield career.

Wolves defended strongly for most of the first half but Ryan Gravenberch scored the firs goal for Liverpool in the 41sth minute from Jeremie Frimpong’s pass.

Wolves then came close when Tolu Arokodare headed over the goal, but Liverpool held on, extending their unbeaten streak to seven games in all competition.

Before the match started, fans in the Kop stand held up a banner that said, "Diogo Jota, forever in our hearts,” to honour him.

Liverpool won their third Premier League game in a row while Wolves are still without a victory in the league this season.

