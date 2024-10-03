Entertainment

Nicolas Cage discloses 'Spider-Noir' villain after debuting first look

Nicolas Cage gave one newspaper and a clue to the formidable baddie in 'Spider-Noir'

Nicolas Cage popped up at another shoot day for his upcoming series, Spider-Noir, and gave away who’s gonna be the big, bad villain of the production.

Per Daily Mail, he was sighted giving one shot in front of a Los Angeles church this week while going by the character’s signature style in a trench coat, vest, pants, and hat.

During the filming of this scene, the star was holding a Daily Bugle newspaper with a headline saying, “Silvermane Survives in Skivvies.”

This references to a Marvel Comics criminal named Silvio Manfredi, who rises to become a crime boss after a life full of sinister lawbreaking actions.

We might know who’s the good-for-nothing outlaw in Spider-Noir now, and we’re aware that actor Brendon Gleeson recently told Variety that he’s playing it, but there’s no first look revealed yet.

On the other hand, Nicolas Cage debuted his early glimpse on Tuesday, October 1, as he was once again pictured filming for a fight sequence.

Spider-Man Noir previously got featured in Avengers Assemble, Ultimate Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

But this particular spin of the superhero only soared sky-high following its dangerously outstanding incorporation in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

In that movie, it was voiced by Nicolas Cage, too! And now, he’s playing lead role as the Great Depression fiction hunk himself with Amazon ordering a series called Spider-Noir for him.

