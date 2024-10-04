Jennifer Aniston addresses Barack Obama romance rumors

Jennifer Aniston set the record straight as she addressed the tabloid rumors suggesting that she is romantically linked to former President Barack Obama.
During her appearance at Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Friends actress was confronted with a sensational magazine cover.
The Magazine headline reads, "The Truth About Jen & Barack,” while the sub heading said that his wife Michelle Obama is "Betrayed as Aniston Steals Her Husband's Attention," adding that Aniston and Barack are "obsessed with each other."
Aniston laughed off the allegations, saying, "Of all the calls you get from your publicist, where you're just like, 'Oh, no, what's it gonna be?' or the email saying, you know, some cheesy tabloid is gonna make up a story, and then it's that."
"I was not mad at it," she added.
Aniston went on to debunk the rumors, calling them "absolutely untrue,” adding, "I have met him once. I know Michelle more than him.”
Additionally, Barak Obama and Michelle Obama celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary on October 3.
Jennifer Aniston, who was previously married to actors Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, is currently single.