Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston addresses Barack Obama romance rumors

Barak Obama celebrated 32nd wedding anniversary with wife Michelle Obama on October 3

  • by Web Desk
  • October 04, 2024
Jennifer Aniston addresses Barack Obama romance rumors
Jennifer Aniston addresses Barack Obama romance rumors

Jennifer Aniston set the record straight as she addressed the tabloid rumors suggesting that she is romantically linked to former President Barack Obama.

During her appearance at Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Friends actress was confronted with a sensational magazine cover.

The Magazine headline reads, "The Truth About Jen & Barack,” while the sub heading said that his wife Michelle Obama is "Betrayed as Aniston Steals Her Husband's Attention," adding that Aniston and Barack are "obsessed with each other."

Aniston laughed off the allegations, saying, "Of all the calls you get from your publicist, where you're just like, 'Oh, no, what's it gonna be?' or the email saying, you know, some cheesy tabloid is gonna make up a story, and then it's that."

"I was not mad at it," she added.

Aniston went on to debunk the rumors, calling them "absolutely untrue,” adding, "I have met him once. I know Michelle more than him.”

Additionally, Barak Obama and Michelle Obama celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary on October 3.

Jennifer Aniston, who was previously married to actors Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, is currently single.

Haitian children in urgent need of aid as hunger levels soar

Haitian children in urgent need of aid as hunger levels soar
Jennifer Aniston addresses Barack Obama romance rumors

Jennifer Aniston addresses Barack Obama romance rumors
Dominic Solanke receives first England call-up since 2017

Dominic Solanke receives first England call-up since 2017
Joe Biden discusses possible Israeli strikes on Iran's oil infrastructure

Joe Biden discusses possible Israeli strikes on Iran's oil infrastructure

Entertainment News

Joe Biden discusses possible Israeli strikes on Iran's oil infrastructure
Nicolas Cage discloses ‘Spider-Noir’ villain after debuting first look
Joe Biden discusses possible Israeli strikes on Iran's oil infrastructure
Moms of Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Kelce brothers grace Glamour’s cover
Joe Biden discusses possible Israeli strikes on Iran's oil infrastructure
Taylor Swift ditches pal Blake Lively as Travis Kelce’s brother roasts her movies
Joe Biden discusses possible Israeli strikes on Iran's oil infrastructure
Dave Grohl’s pal Corey Taylor breaks silence on love-child controversy
Joe Biden discusses possible Israeli strikes on Iran's oil infrastructure
Hailey Bieber pulls son Jack Blues Bieber closer amid Justin Bieber controversy
Joe Biden discusses possible Israeli strikes on Iran's oil infrastructure
Millie Bobby Brown's wedding officiated by her 'Stranger Things' Papa Matthew Modine
Joe Biden discusses possible Israeli strikes on Iran's oil infrastructure
Katy Perry pokes fun at her Balenciaga baggage-like outfit in BTS video: WATCH
Joe Biden discusses possible Israeli strikes on Iran's oil infrastructure
Alec Baldwin's action movie 'Rust' release date announced for world premiere
Joe Biden discusses possible Israeli strikes on Iran's oil infrastructure
Queen Maxima steals spotlight in galactic outfit during her recent appearance
Joe Biden discusses possible Israeli strikes on Iran's oil infrastructure
Sabrina Carpenter reflects on alien-themed performance at MTV Awards
Joe Biden discusses possible Israeli strikes on Iran's oil infrastructure
Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel marriage under 'strain' after singer's DWI arrest
Joe Biden discusses possible Israeli strikes on Iran's oil infrastructure
Beyoncé’s country album ‘Cowboy Carter’ listed for Grammy nominations 2025