Kim Kardashian makes HUGE statement about Menendez brothers

The Kardashians star visited Erik and Lyle Menéndez in prison last month along with Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian

  October 04, 2024
Kim Kardashian started advocating for Erik and Lyle Menendez after she visited them in prison last month.

The siblings were convicted of murdering their parents in 1989, and they are currently serving life in prison sentences.

On Thursday, Kim wrote a lengthy essay for NBC News demanding justice for the brothers.

She explained, “We are all products of our experiences. They shape who we were, who we are, and who we will be. Physiologically and psychologically, time changes us, and I doubt anyone would claim to be the same person they were at 18. I know I’m not!”

The Kardashians star continued, “You think you know the story of Lyle and Erik Menendez. I certainly thought I did: In 1989, the brothers, aged 21 and 18, respectively, viciously shot and killed their parents in their Beverly Hills home.”

In 1996, after two trials, Erik and Lyle were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The SKIMS founder went to Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility near San Diego last month to meet the high-profile murderers along with Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian.

Kim added, “As is often the case, this story is much more complex than it appears on the surface. Both brothers said they had been sexually, physically and emotionally abused for years by their parents.”

According to Lyle, the abuse started when he was just 6 years old, and Erik said he was “raped” by his father for more than a decade. 

