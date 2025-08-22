Lil Nas X detained after bizarre stroll through LA streets in underwear

Lil Nas X, the Grammy-winning artist, has been arrested for the alleged assault of a police officer.
According to a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), they were called to Ventura on Thursday morning, August 21, after it was reported that the musician was walking down the street in his underwear.
Soon after officers arrived at the scene, the Hotbox singer "charged" at them and was placed under arrest on suspicion of battery of a police officer.
The suspect was first taken to the hospital for treatment for a possible overdose, as per police spokesman Charles Miller.
Lil Nas will be charged and go through the booking process once he released from the hospital.
In the video and images, published by TMZ, the Old Town Road singer could be seen dancing in the street in just his underwear and cowboy boots as he invited people passing by to "come to the party".
The news comes just a few month after Lil Nas X shared a video of himself from a hospital bed on Instagram in April, where the singer revealed that he was suffering from facial paralysis.
Lil Nas X (né Montero Hill) rose to fame in 2021 with the release of his debut album Montero, which was nominated for Album of the Year at the 2022 Grammy Awards