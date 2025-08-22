Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco already married? Singer's Instagram posts spark buzz

Selena Gomez has once again set the internet abuzz and this time over speculation that she and fiancé Benny Blanco may already be married.
The speculations stemmed after the Who Says singer referred to the music producer as “my hubby” in front of her more than 400 million followers.
Selena took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, August 21, to repost the cover of Benny’s interview with Harper's BAZAAR for its Icons issue, released on Tuesday.
Alongside the post, the Rare Beauty founder wrote “my hubby” with two hearts emoji.
Hours later, Selena reshared a teaser clip from the interview, posted on Magazine’s Instagram account.
“What do Cher, corn, and love all have in common? They are all iconic, according to @itsbennyblanco. Here, watch as one of our 2025 #BazaarIcons portfolio stars shares what iconic means to him. What’s iconic to you? Link in bio for more,” Harper Bazaar wrote in the caption.
What further fuels the speculation was the 32-year-old pop star's next Story which featured a photo of Benny as he laid on a giant bed with a smartphone in his hands.
“My world,” Selena captioned the photo.
The series of adorable comment of Selena sparked a flurry of online chatter about whether the couple has secretly tied the knot.
Selena Gomez announced her engagement with the 36-year-old music producer in December 2024, and the pair has been inseparable ever since.