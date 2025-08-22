Home / Entertainment

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco already married? Singer's Instagram posts spark buzz

Selena Gomez announced her engagement with the music producer, Benny Blanco, in December last year

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco already married? Singers Instagram posts spark buzz
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco already married? Singer's Instagram posts spark buzz

Selena Gomez has once again set the internet abuzz and this time over speculation that she and fiancé Benny Blanco may already be married.

The speculations stemmed after the Who Says singer referred to the music producer as “my hubby” in front of her more than 400 million followers.

Selena took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, August 21, to repost the cover of Benny’s interview with Harper's BAZAAR for its Icons issue, released on Tuesday.

Alongside the post, the Rare Beauty founder wrote “my hubby” with two hearts emoji.

Hours later, Selena reshared a teaser clip from the interview, posted on Magazine’s Instagram account.

“What do Cher, corn, and love all have in common? They are all iconic, according to @itsbennyblanco. Here, watch as one of our 2025 #BazaarIcons portfolio stars shares what iconic means to him. What’s iconic to you? Link in bio for more,” Harper Bazaar wrote in the caption.

What further fuels the speculation was the 32-year-old pop star's next Story which featured a photo of Benny as he laid on a giant bed with a smartphone in his hands.

“My world,” Selena captioned the photo.

The series of adorable comment of Selena sparked a flurry of online chatter about whether the couple has secretly tied the knot.

Selena Gomez announced her engagement with the 36-year-old music producer in December 2024, and the pair has been inseparable ever since.

You Might Like:

Jennifer Aniston eyeing shocking surgeries to impress beau Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston eyeing shocking surgeries to impress beau Jim Curtis
Jennifer Aniston plans extreme makeover to match beau Jim Curtis’s youth

Dua Lipa achieves major career milestone as she rings in her 30th birthday

Dua Lipa achieves major career milestone as she rings in her 30th birthday
The ‘Levitating’ hitmaker reaches huge career milestone as she celebrates her special day

TikTok star Malik Taylor passes away after tragic car accident

TikTok star Malik Taylor passes away after tragic car accident
Malik Taylor gained recognition for his digital content, especially through his YouTube channel, The Unpopular Party

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce share fun vocal warm-up moment in rare footage

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce share fun vocal warm-up moment in rare footage
The Kansas City Chief tight end showcased his vocal skill in front of his girlfriend the 'Blank Space' singer

Gigi Hadid recognizes Pakistan's first animated film with sweet shout-out

Gigi Hadid recognizes Pakistan's first animated film with sweet shout-out
The renowned American supermodel gives sweet nod to Pakistan's first hand-drawn animated film, 'The Glassworker'

Taylor Swift, Zayn Malik’s songs featured in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’

Taylor Swift, Zayn Malik’s songs featured in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’
Zayn Malik and Taylor Swift steal spotlight in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season 3 with their singles

Zoë Kravitz lauds Taylor Swift after nearly destroying her home with snake

Zoë Kravitz lauds Taylor Swift after nearly destroying her home with snake
Taylor Swift and Zoë Kravitz have reportedly known each other since 2016

Taylor Swift uses ‘brilliant marketing tool’ to promote new album

Taylor Swift uses ‘brilliant marketing tool’ to promote new album
Taylor Swift’s 12th studio album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ is set to release in two months

Sophie Turner makes big-screen comeback with new thriller film 'Trust'

Sophie Turner makes big-screen comeback with new thriller film 'Trust'
The 'Joan' starlet is set to appear in upcoming horror film, 'Trust' after three years

Lil Nas X detained after bizarre stroll through LA streets in underwear

Lil Nas X detained after bizarre stroll through LA streets in underwear
Lil Nas X, the Grammy-winning artist, taken to hospital after he was arrested for battery against a peace officer

Gisele Bündchen treats fans with sweet summer snaps of her baby boy

Gisele Bündchen treats fans with sweet summer snaps of her baby boy
The ex-wife of Tom Brady welcomed a baby boy in February with her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente

Halle Bailey, DDG receive strict order from court over their son’s safety

Halle Bailey, DDG receive strict order from court over their son’s safety
Halle Bailey and DDG banned from posting their minor son, Halo, on social media