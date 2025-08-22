Zoë Kravitz lauds Taylor Swift after nearly destroying her home with snake  

Zoë Kravitz has praised her close pal, Taylor Swift, after sharing a humorous snake encounter that occurred at the singer's house.
The Batman actress recently appeared in an in-depth interview for BBC Radio 2's The Scott Mills Breakfast Show to promote her upcoming film, Caught Stealing, alongside co-actor Austin Butler.
During the interview, Kravitz made a sweet confession about the megastar and her expertise in culinary skills.
"She does make very good sourdough bread," before adding that Swift’s kitchen skills are "insane."
The 36-year-old American actress and filmmaker additionally revealed that she last received the baked items from the 14-time Grammy-winning musician a week ago.
Butler has also expressed his eagerness to try Swift's homemade breads, saying, "I wanna try that sourdough."
To which the Blink Twice starlet responded, "She’s a good friend. She makes really good bread, and she shares it with her friends."
These comments came after Kravitz shared a humorous snake incident involving Taylor Swift.
In an interview with E! News, the Big Little Lies actress was asked about the supposed restriction on entering Swift's home after Lisa Bonet's pet snake escaped inside.
Kravitz cheekily replied, "Have I? No. But not because I wasn’t invited. Just because I haven’t been in L.A."
Kravitz and Swift have known each other since 2016 and have been spotted together at various events in New York City.
They also publicly support each other on different platforms.