Halle Bailey, DDG receive strict order from court over their son’s safety  

Halle Bailey and DDG have received a strict order from court regarding their son’s safety.
The former couple has been banned from posting their minor son, Halo, on social media.
As per the court documents obtained by People magazine, the Little Mermaid star and the YouTuber cannot post or share any "photographs, images and/or information" online of their 19-month-old kid.
The filing stated, "For reasons discussed on the record, and with no objection from either party, the Court orders both parties to refrain from posting, uploading, or disseminating on the Internet or social media platforms.”
It continued, “Photographs, images, and/or information regarding the minor child or causing any other person to engage in such posting, uploading, or dissemination."
DDG has been permitted to have "peaceful contact" with Halle to coordinate court-ordered visitation of Halo.
"The professional monitor is to be advised and instructed that a primary purpose of the monitoring requirement is to ensure compliance with the Court's orders regarding social media posting,” it further read.
The document filed by the family division of the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles also gave an updated visitation agreement between the former couple.
As per court ruling, DDG can visit his son for a professionally monitored visitation session every Wednesday and Saturday from 9 am to 6 pm.