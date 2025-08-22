Home / Entertainment

Halle Bailey, DDG receive strict order from court over their son’s safety

Halle Bailey and DDG banned from posting their minor son, Halo, on social media

Halle Bailey, DDG receive strict order from court over their son’s safety
Halle Bailey, DDG receive strict order from court over their son’s safety  

Halle Bailey and DDG have received a strict order from court regarding their son’s safety.

The former couple has been banned from posting their minor son, Halo, on social media.

As per the court documents obtained by People magazine, the Little Mermaid star and the YouTuber cannot post or share any "photographs, images and/or information" online of their 19-month-old kid.

The filing stated, "For reasons discussed on the record, and with no objection from either party, the Court orders both parties to refrain from posting, uploading, or disseminating on the Internet or social media platforms.”

It continued, “Photographs, images, and/or information regarding the minor child or causing any other person to engage in such posting, uploading, or dissemination."

DDG has been permitted to have "peaceful contact" with Halle to coordinate court-ordered visitation of Halo.

"The professional monitor is to be advised and instructed that a primary purpose of the monitoring requirement is to ensure compliance with the Court's orders regarding social media posting,” it further read.

The document filed by the family division of the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles also gave an updated visitation agreement between the former couple.

As per court ruling, DDG can visit his son for a professionally monitored visitation session every Wednesday and Saturday from 9 am to 6 pm.

You Might Like:

Lil Nas X detained after bizarre stroll through LA streets in underwear

Lil Nas X detained after bizarre stroll through LA streets in underwear
Lil Nas X, the Grammy-winning artist, taken to hospital after he was arrested for battery against a peace officer

Gisele Bündchen treats fans with sweet summer snaps of her baby boy

Gisele Bündchen treats fans with sweet summer snaps of her baby boy
The ex-wife of Tom Brady welcomed a baby boy in February with her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente

Camila Cabello breaks silence on wardrobe malfunction onstage

Camila Cabello breaks silence on wardrobe malfunction onstage
Camila Cabello ends up in ‘panic’ mode after her corset ‘popped open’ onstage during concert

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi step out with their daughter for first time

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi step out with their daughter for first time
The 'Stranger Things' star and her husband Jake announced they have welcomed a child via adoption

Blake Lively lands lead role in 'The Survival List' amid Justin Baldoni drama

Blake Lively lands lead role in 'The Survival List' amid Justin Baldoni drama
The 'Another Simple Favor' alum makes her return to film after a public legal clash with Justin Baldoni

Margot Robbie opens up about motherhood for first time after welcoming son

Margot Robbie opens up about motherhood for first time after welcoming son
Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley welcomed their first baby in October, and have yet to reveal their child's name

Justin Bieber, Hailey’s bond enters new phase as source of tensions laid bare

Justin Bieber, Hailey’s bond enters new phase as source of tensions laid bare
The 'Peaches' singer and the Rhode founder’s marriage faced scrutiny since this past year

Anne Hathaway shares special message for 'dream bestie' amid 'DWP2' filming

Anne Hathaway shares special message for 'dream bestie' amid 'DWP2' filming
Anne Hathaway takes out time from 'Devil Wears Prada 2' filming to celebrate her bestie's big day

Taylor Swift makes huge announcement about new album ‘Life of a Showgirl’

Taylor Swift makes huge announcement about new album ‘Life of a Showgirl’
Taylor Swift’s upcoming album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ will release on October 3, 2025

Jennifer Aniston enjoys cozy dinner with Jim Curtis after her rare confession

Jennifer Aniston enjoys cozy dinner with Jim Curtis after her rare confession
'The Morning Show' star and her hunky boyfriend enjoyed a low-key date night at a Hollywood hotspot

Sabrina Carpenter brings playdate fun to London fans ahead of album release

Sabrina Carpenter brings playdate fun to London fans ahead of album release
Sabrina Carpenter is treating her lucky fans to exciting play dates ahead of her new album ‘Mans Best Friend’ release

Millie Bobby Brown welcomes baby girl with husband Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown welcomes baby girl with husband Jake Bongiovi
Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown announce adopting a baby girl in a sweet post