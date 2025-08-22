Sophie Turner makes big-screen comeback with new thriller film 'Trust'  

Sophie Turner is returning to the big screen with her exciting new film, Trust.
The Game of Thrones starlet has released a few sneak peeks into her upcoming horror-action movie on her official Instagram handle on Thursday, August 21.
In a slew of photos, Turner shared a behind-the-scenes frame showing the never-before-seen bond with the entire cast of Trust, including Rhys Coiro, Gianni Paolo, Miles Koules, Carlson Young, Alexis Anzorena, and others.
The mom-of-two revealed the release date of her new project while expressing her gratitude after working with the "incredible" cast of the forthcoming movie.
She penned, "TRUST comes out tomorrow," before adding, "This was such a special cast and crew, we were a family."
"I can’t wait for you all to see the mad, incredible, scary, exciting, empowering movie we made for those few weeks in Mexico City last year. #TrustMovie," she concluded the captioned.
Turner shared a series of snapshots showing her preparations for her intense character in the movie.
The Carlson Young’s latest directorial follows the plot of a Hollywood starlet, played by the actress, who retreats to a remote cabin after a scandal, where she experiences paranormal activities and ends up finding herself trapped in a brutal game of survival.
Trust will premiere in theatres on Friday, August 22.