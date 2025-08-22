Home / Entertainment

Sophie Turner makes big-screen comeback with new thriller film 'Trust'

The 'Joan' starlet is set to appear in upcoming horror film, 'Trust' after three years

Sophie Turner makes big-screen comeback with new thriller film 'Trust'  


Sophie Turner is returning to the big screen with her exciting new film, Trust.

The Game of Thrones starlet has released a few sneak peeks into her upcoming horror-action movie on her official Instagram handle on Thursday, August 21.

In a slew of photos, Turner shared a behind-the-scenes frame showing the never-before-seen bond with the entire cast of Trust, including Rhys Coiro, Gianni Paolo, Miles Koules, Carlson Young, Alexis Anzorena, and others.

The mom-of-two revealed the release date of her new project while expressing her gratitude after working with the "incredible" cast of the forthcoming movie.

P.C.: Sophie Turner/Instagram
P.C.: Sophie Turner/Instagram 

She penned, "TRUST comes out tomorrow," before adding, "This was such a special cast and crew, we were a family."

"I can’t wait for you all to see the mad, incredible, scary, exciting, empowering movie we made for those few weeks in Mexico City last year. #TrustMovie," she concluded the captioned.

Turner shared a series of snapshots showing her preparations for her intense character in the movie.

The Carlson Young’s latest directorial follows the plot of a Hollywood starlet, played by the actress, who retreats to a remote cabin after a scandal, where she experiences paranormal activities and ends up finding herself trapped in a brutal game of survival. 

Trust will premiere in theatres on Friday, August 22. 

You Might Like:

Lil Nas X detained after bizarre stroll through LA streets in underwear

Lil Nas X detained after bizarre stroll through LA streets in underwear
Lil Nas X, the Grammy-winning artist, taken to hospital after he was arrested for battery against a peace officer

Gisele Bündchen treats fans with sweet summer snaps of her baby boy

Gisele Bündchen treats fans with sweet summer snaps of her baby boy
The ex-wife of Tom Brady welcomed a baby boy in February with her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente

Halle Bailey, DDG receive strict order from court over their son’s safety

Halle Bailey, DDG receive strict order from court over their son’s safety
Halle Bailey and DDG banned from posting their minor son, Halo, on social media

Camila Cabello breaks silence on wardrobe malfunction onstage

Camila Cabello breaks silence on wardrobe malfunction onstage
Camila Cabello ends up in ‘panic’ mode after her corset ‘popped open’ onstage during concert

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi step out with their daughter for first time

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi step out with their daughter for first time
The 'Stranger Things' star and her husband Jake announced they have welcomed a child via adoption

Blake Lively lands lead role in 'The Survival List' amid Justin Baldoni drama

Blake Lively lands lead role in 'The Survival List' amid Justin Baldoni drama
The 'Another Simple Favor' alum makes her return to film after a public legal clash with Justin Baldoni

Margot Robbie opens up about motherhood for first time after welcoming son

Margot Robbie opens up about motherhood for first time after welcoming son
Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley welcomed their first baby in October, and have yet to reveal their child's name

Justin Bieber, Hailey’s bond enters new phase as source of tensions laid bare

Justin Bieber, Hailey’s bond enters new phase as source of tensions laid bare
The 'Peaches' singer and the Rhode founder’s marriage faced scrutiny since this past year

Anne Hathaway shares special message for 'dream bestie' amid 'DWP2' filming

Anne Hathaway shares special message for 'dream bestie' amid 'DWP2' filming
Anne Hathaway takes out time from 'Devil Wears Prada 2' filming to celebrate her bestie's big day

Taylor Swift makes huge announcement about new album ‘Life of a Showgirl’

Taylor Swift makes huge announcement about new album ‘Life of a Showgirl’
Taylor Swift’s upcoming album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ will release on October 3, 2025

Jennifer Aniston enjoys cozy dinner with Jim Curtis after her rare confession

Jennifer Aniston enjoys cozy dinner with Jim Curtis after her rare confession
'The Morning Show' star and her hunky boyfriend enjoyed a low-key date night at a Hollywood hotspot

Sabrina Carpenter brings playdate fun to London fans ahead of album release

Sabrina Carpenter brings playdate fun to London fans ahead of album release
Sabrina Carpenter is treating her lucky fans to exciting play dates ahead of her new album ‘Mans Best Friend’ release