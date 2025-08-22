Margot Robbie opens up about motherhood for first time after welcoming son 

Margot Robbie has finally revealed her true feelings on becoming a mom nine months after she welcomed her first baby.
On Wednesday, August 20, the 35-year-old actress sat down with Entertainment Tonight for an interview alongside her costar Colin Farrell to promote their upcoming romantic-fantasy film, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.
While speaking, the interviewer mentioned being a new parent herself, responding to which Margot shared her own journey of motherhood since welcoming baby No. 1 with husband Tom Ackerley.
“Well, you know. It’s like, [when] you try to explain to someone who has kids, you don’t need to because they get it, and if they don’t, it’s probably just really boring to hear,” the Barbie actress said.
She further added, “So, it’s kind of like, ‘It’s the best,’ you know?”
Meanwhile, Colin, who shares son James with ex Kim Bordenave and son Henry with ex Alicja Bachleda-Curús, also opened up about his journey as a father.
“Oh, my God, it’s meant everything to me. Being a dad?,” he said.
Colin further shared. “But they are the most important facet of my life and have been since they came into being. … They’ve taught me so much. Whoever I am today, it’s in great part to do with their involvement.”
Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley welcomed their son in October, and have yet to reveal their child's name.