Home / Entertainment

Margot Robbie opens up about motherhood for first time after welcoming son

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley welcomed their first baby in October, and have yet to reveal their child's name

Margot Robbie opens up about motherhood for first time after welcoming son
Margot Robbie opens up about motherhood for first time after welcoming son 

Margot Robbie has finally revealed her true feelings on becoming a mom nine months after she welcomed her first baby.

On Wednesday, August 20, the 35-year-old actress sat down with Entertainment Tonight for an interview alongside her costar Colin Farrell to promote their upcoming romantic-fantasy film, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.

While speaking, the interviewer mentioned being a new parent herself, responding to which Margot shared her own journey of motherhood since welcoming baby No. 1 with husband Tom Ackerley.

“Well, you know. It’s like, [when] you try to explain to someone who has kids, you don’t need to because they get it, and if they don’t, it’s probably just really boring to hear,” the Barbie actress said.

She further added, “So, it’s kind of like, ‘It’s the best,’ you know?”

Meanwhile, Colin, who shares son James with ex Kim Bordenave and son Henry with ex Alicja Bachleda-Curús, also opened up about his journey as a father.

“Oh, my God, it’s meant everything to me. Being a dad?,” he said.

Colin further shared. “But they are the most important facet of my life and have been since they came into being. … They’ve taught me so much. Whoever I am today, it’s in great part to do with their involvement.”

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley welcomed their son in October, and have yet to reveal their child's name.

You Might Like:

Sophie Turner makes big-screen comeback with new thriller film 'Trust'

Sophie Turner makes big-screen comeback with new thriller film 'Trust'
The 'Joan' starlet is set to appear in upcoming horror film, 'Trust' after three years

Lil Nas X detained after bizarre stroll through LA streets in underwear

Lil Nas X detained after bizarre stroll through LA streets in underwear
Lil Nas X, the Grammy-winning artist, taken to hospital after he was arrested for battery against a peace officer

Gisele Bündchen treats fans with sweet summer snaps of her baby boy

Gisele Bündchen treats fans with sweet summer snaps of her baby boy
The ex-wife of Tom Brady welcomed a baby boy in February with her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente

Halle Bailey, DDG receive strict order from court over their son’s safety

Halle Bailey, DDG receive strict order from court over their son’s safety
Halle Bailey and DDG banned from posting their minor son, Halo, on social media

Camila Cabello breaks silence on wardrobe malfunction onstage

Camila Cabello breaks silence on wardrobe malfunction onstage
Camila Cabello ends up in ‘panic’ mode after her corset ‘popped open’ onstage during concert

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi step out with their daughter for first time

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi step out with their daughter for first time
The 'Stranger Things' star and her husband Jake announced they have welcomed a child via adoption

Blake Lively lands lead role in 'The Survival List' amid Justin Baldoni drama

Blake Lively lands lead role in 'The Survival List' amid Justin Baldoni drama
The 'Another Simple Favor' alum makes her return to film after a public legal clash with Justin Baldoni

Justin Bieber, Hailey’s bond enters new phase as source of tensions laid bare

Justin Bieber, Hailey’s bond enters new phase as source of tensions laid bare
The 'Peaches' singer and the Rhode founder’s marriage faced scrutiny since this past year

Anne Hathaway shares special message for 'dream bestie' amid 'DWP2' filming

Anne Hathaway shares special message for 'dream bestie' amid 'DWP2' filming
Anne Hathaway takes out time from 'Devil Wears Prada 2' filming to celebrate her bestie's big day

Taylor Swift makes huge announcement about new album ‘Life of a Showgirl’

Taylor Swift makes huge announcement about new album ‘Life of a Showgirl’
Taylor Swift’s upcoming album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ will release on October 3, 2025

Jennifer Aniston enjoys cozy dinner with Jim Curtis after her rare confession

Jennifer Aniston enjoys cozy dinner with Jim Curtis after her rare confession
'The Morning Show' star and her hunky boyfriend enjoyed a low-key date night at a Hollywood hotspot

Sabrina Carpenter brings playdate fun to London fans ahead of album release

Sabrina Carpenter brings playdate fun to London fans ahead of album release
Sabrina Carpenter is treating her lucky fans to exciting play dates ahead of her new album ‘Mans Best Friend’ release