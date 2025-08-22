Home / Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi step out with their daughter for first time

The 'Stranger Things' star and her husband Jake announced they have welcomed a child via adoption

Millie Bobby Brown and her husband Jake Bongiovi have made first public appearance with their newly adopted daughter.

Just hours after announcing the joyous news about extending their family on Thursday, August 21, the Stranger Things actress stepped out for a stroll with Jake and their baby girl.

In the photos, obtained by Daily Mail, Millie could be seen pushing a stroller while walking in East Hampton, New York.

The loved-up couple appeared relaxed as they chatted over iced coffee during their casual family outing.

For the outing, the 21-year-old actress opted for a baby pink pullover sweater by fashion label Mother Denim with the word "Mother" in bold lilac letters, nodding to her new role as parent of one.

Millie completed her casual look with white pants and a hot pink Louis Vuitton shoulder bag as she went makeup-free for the stroll.

Meanwhile, her 23-year-old husband sported a black T-shirt, khaki pants and a baseball cap.

One of the images showed Millie putting her baby’s carrier into the backseat of their car before departing.


Earlier in the day, the couple announced that they have welcomed a child via adoption in a joint Instagram statement.

“This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy,” they stated.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi secretly tied the knot in May 2024.

