Camila Cabello breaks silence on wardrobe malfunction onstage

Camila Cabello has released the first statement after her wardrobe malfunction onstage.

During her Chanel No. 5 performance in Kaohsiung a few days ago, the American singer suffered a wardrobe malfunction that left her in “panic” mode.

A concertgoer posted a clip of the incident on TikTok, in which Camila can be seen holding her corset.

The former Fifth Harmony star managed to secure her top by keeping her arms close to her sides.

Following the wardrobe malfunction, she took to Instagram Stories to give an update.

Camila penned, “My corset fully popped open during that therefore the panic during ‘Chanel No. 5’ but that was fun love you so much.”

In another post, the Havana hitmaker wrote, "Kaohsiung!!!!!! what a way to start the asia leg of the yours, c tour!! i love you and thank you i love you and thank you i love you and thank you!!!!!!!! Forever.”

Camila’s dazzling outfit was designed by Heather Picchiottino (@allthreeheathers on Instagram), who has also styled Olivia Rodrigo and Katy Perry. 

Her bold look included a striking top, paired with bow-adorned gloves, a pink chainmail mini skirt, and knee-high satin combat boots.

On the work front, Camila is set to perform Yours, C tour show in Thailand on August 23.

