Gisele Bündchen treats fans with sweet summer snaps of her baby boy

The ex-wife of Tom Brady welcomed a baby boy in February with her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente

Gisele Bündchen is basking in sun with her newly-born baby boy this summer!

On Thursday, August 21, the supermodel took to her Instagram account to share a carousel of heartfelt photos from her first vacation with the baby boy, whom she welcomed in February with her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente.

She kicked off her photo-dump with a seaside shot featuring a rainbow which was followed by a solo shot of herself as she enjoyed me-time on a yacht.

However, it was the Brazilian beauty’s second last slide which sent everyone into a meltdown as it featured Gisele holding her son, with his head buried in her chest.

Other photos showed more glimpses of her 6-months-old as in one she held her baby's tiny hand while in another, he was strapped to her front as she walked through the field of a farm.

 "Thank you, summer, you've been so good to us! Obrigada, verão, você foi tão bom conosco," Gisele captioned the post which also featured her other children, Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Tom Brady. 


Joaquim, who started dating the 45-year-old’s model in 2023 after serving as her Jiu-Jitsu instructor, also made an appearance in the post.

For those unknown, Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady were married from 2009 until they split in 2022.

