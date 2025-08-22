Blake Lively lands lead role in 'The Survival List' amid Justin Baldoni drama 

Blake Lively is all set to star in a new rom-com movie, The Survival List, amid the legal fallout with her It Ends With Us costar, Justin Baldoni.
Despite her heated legal dispute with the 41-year-old popular American actor-director, the Another Simple Favor actress has maintained her movie career alive, as she joined the cast of her upcoming action-romantic film.
Deadline reported that in The Survival List, the 37-year-old American actress will portray the character of a TV producer, Annie, teaming up with the Wicked producer, Marc Platt, for the first time.
Lively will be seen signing up for a new show hosted by famous survival expert Chopper Lane against her wishes in the forthcoming film.
The description of the movie reads, "However, when a shipwreck strands them on a deserted island, Annie discovers Chopper is a fraud and knows nothing about survival, leaving her in charge of figuring out how to keep them alive. Forced to work together, they begin to discover an unlikely chemistry."
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the creators of the project have not revealed the release date of the movie.
This announcement comes months after Ryan Reynolds' wife filed a sexual harassment case against Justin Baldoni.
In December last year, Lively initiated a legal battle with the Jane the Virgin actor as she accused him of sexually harassing her during their 2022 movie, It Ends With Us.
At the time, Baldoni firmly denied the accusations and submitted $400 million defamation plea in New York City court against the actress.
Since the two have been publicly involved in a messy legal rift, which is set to be scheduled for March 2026.