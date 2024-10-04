World

Israel targets Hezbollah senior leader Safieddine, possible successor Hassan Nasrallah

IDF vowed to continue to strike Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon amid UN orders

  by Web Desk
  • October 04, 2024
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continue to strike Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah targets in Lebanon after the assassination of the chief Hassan Nasrallah.

According to CNN, an Israeli official told the news agency that they had launched strikes in the Lebanese capital Beirut early on Friday, October 4, 2024, targeting the Hezbollah senior leader Hashem Safieddine.

Safieddine is among the senior officials of the group and also a possible successor of the former Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, who was assassinated in the Israeli strike on September 27.

It is unclear whether the strike killed Safieddine or not, as Hezbollah has not commented on the attack yet, and neither IDF has issued any statement confirming the death of the senior leader.

Moreover, the Israeli military has issued new evacuation orders for the residents of two buildings in Beirut’s southern suburbs to stay at least 500 meters away from the area, as the forces will target the sites soon.

It is worth knowing that there is Sainte Therese Hospital within a 500-meter radius of one of the targeted buildings.

Furthermore, as per the Lebanese health ministry, at least 37 people were killed while 151 others were wounded in the Israeli strikes across the country on Thursday.

