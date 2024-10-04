Travis Kelce pays quiet Tribute to Taylor Swift during ‘Grotesquerie’ premiere?

Travis Kelce has seemilngly honoured Taylor Swift with an heartfelt tribute in the latest episode of his actind debut Grotesquerie.
In Wednesday's episode of the thriller series, the NFL star portrays a flirtatious nurse who is in opposition to Detective Lois Tryon, played by Niecy Nash-Betts, who offers to bake a cake as a thank-you for his generosity.
In the scene, Kelce’s character, Ed Laclan, said, “You know what I like? Pop-Tarts without the frosting.”
The Lover crooner cooked homemade Pop-Tarts for her boyfriend and his teammates during the 2023 NFL season, so the phrase might have been a subtle hint to her.
Swifties went crazy over the adorable gesture on social media shortly after the show aired.
One fan wrote on X, "POP TART MENTION HELLO," while another said, "Killatrav enjoying 'pop tarts' in #grotesquerie sounds familiar lol."
Swift "sent pop tarts to the set with him so they had to change the script," according to one of the singer's admirers. What you guys accomplished there is #grotesquerie.
Meanwhile, Murphy, the creator of the series, told E! News last week that Taylor Swift urged the tight end to play hospital orderly Ed Laclan.