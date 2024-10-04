Entertainment

Eminem gets emotional as daughter Hailie Jade reveals pregnancy

Eminem's heartwarming reaction to becoming a future grandfather revealed on-camera

  by Web Desk
  October 04, 2024


Eminem became emotional after finding out that he’ll become a grandfather soon.

The Sick Love hitmaker dropped a video to one of his tracks dedicated to his daughter, Hailie Jade.

Temporary music video featured the 51-year-old rapper walking his daughter, 28, down the aisle.

In one scene, Hailie told her father that she was pregnant by gifting him a Detroit Lions jersey, which read “Grandpa” on the back, and an ultrasound photo of her future child.

Eminem sang in the background, "Yeah, so Hailie Jade, I wrote you this song / To help you cope with life now that I'm gone / How should I start? Just wanna say / Look after Eleana, Stevie and Uncle Nate."

He further told his daughter, "And, sweetie, be strong; I know I was your rock, and I still am / Saying goodbye is just not ever easy / Why you crying? Just stop Hailie, baby, dry your eyes, this is not forever.”

Hailie and her husband Evan McClintock exchanged wedding vows in May. 

The newly wed couple got engaged in February 2023 after dating happily since 2016.

