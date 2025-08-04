Rihanna ignites beauty fever as she brings Fenty Beauty to India

Rihanna’s fans are buzzing with anticipation as she brings Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin to India.
On Monday, August 3, the Smurfs star thrilled her Indian followers by announcing a major update, revealing that her cosmetic and skincare brand, Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin, are soon going to launch in the South Asian country.
Taking to her official Instagram account, the 37-year-old Barbadian singer and businesswoman shared an exciting teaser to announce the launch, sparking a beauty fever among the Indian women.
Fueling the anticipation, Rihanna wrote, “INDIA, are you ready?”
She also announced the launch date, stating, “@fentybeauty + @fentyskin are coming to @sephora_india and @tirabeauty … August 7th.”
The teaser featured an AI-generated ad that opened with a local taxi loaded with baggage, as the Diamonds hitmaker took the back seat on her way through India.
Fans reaction:
Shortly after Rihanna’s thrilling announcement, her devoted fans flooded the comments with excitement.
“Welcome Queen! We’ve been waiting for you,” commented one.
Another wrote, “Omg, the women population in India is almost 700 million. She’s about to be PAIDDDDD!!!!!!!”
Meanwhile, a third expressed, “Yeeeeeeee excited. riiii.”
Rihanna launched her cosmetic brand, Fenty Beauty, on September 8, 2017, and her skincare brand, Fenty Skin, on July 31, 2020.