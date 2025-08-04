Home / Entertainment

Cardi B set pulse racing in dramatic black feathered cape at WWE SummerSlam

The 'WAP' rapper hosted the WWE SummerSlambut at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Saturday


Cardi B has taken on hosting duties at WWE SummerSlambut in a dramatic style.

On Saturday, August 2, the 32-year-old rapper took the stage at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey for WWE's biggest show of the year.

Cardi opted for a huge and dramatic feathered cape, featuring a long train and fishnet stockings.

The Please Me singer complemented her striking outfit with a matching corset and knee-high lace up boots.

She pulled her hair into a sleek ponytail with large golden hoop earnings, looking daring and confident.

While her hit Outside was the theme of the two-night event, Cardi also debuted a new song at the event, possibly from her forthcoming sophomore album Am I the Drama?, which is set to be released on September 19.

“Hello, it’s me,” she rapped the crowd erupted in cheers.

The singer further added, “We’re coming to you live from the Tri-State! We’re making history tonight because this is the first-ever two-day SummerSlam. Yeah! We’re going to be talking about this forever.”

Cardi B has been a longtime wrestling fan as she frequently shared her enthusiasm on social media

WWE's biggest show of the year, SummerSlam, is held over the course of two nights for the first time in 2025.

Earlier to Cardi B, Bad Bunny, Travis Scott and Metro Boomin have collaborated with the wrestling conglomerate. 

