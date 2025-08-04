Billie Eilish unveils huge surprise ahead of Hit Me Hard and Soft Japan show

Billie Eilish is set to spark a frenzy in Japan!
Ahead of her upcoming concerts in Japan, the Birds of a Feather singer announced a huge surprise for fans through her official Instagram Stories on Sunday, August 3, 2025.
In the update, the 23-year-old American singer-songwriter and musician shared a poster, revealing that a special pop-up store is soon hitting the Japanese capital, Tokyo.
“FIRST EVERRR EILISH FRAGRANCES POP UP COMING YOUR WAYYYY,” announced Eilish, adding, “be the first to get a bottle of your turn in japan.”
Launched on February 6, 2025, Your Turn is Billie Eilish’s newest perfume and marks the fourth in her fragrance line – debuted in November 2021.
She also shared that the Tokyo pop-up store will be held from 12 pm – 7 pm from August 15 to 17.
This delightful announcement comes just days before the Happier Than Ever songstress resumes her Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour in Japan, with two concerts scheduled at Saitama Super Arena.
Following her shows in the Japanese city, Billie Eilish will take a brief hiatus from tour before returning to the stage in Miami for three shows on October 9, 11, and 12, 2025.
Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour is the Blue singer’s ongoing seventh concert tour in support of her third studio album of the same name.