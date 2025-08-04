Song Young-kyu, ‘Extreme Job’ star, found dead amid intense cyberbullying

Song Young-kyu has breathed his last!
The South Korean actor, who was famous for his roles in hit TV series and movies, including Park Seo-joon’s Hwarang and the 2019 box office hit Extreme Job, was found dead at the age of 55 on Monday, August 4, reported Variety.
As per the local authorities, the Tale of the Nine Tailed actor was discovered unresponsive inside a parked car around 8 in the morning in Cheoin-gu neighborhood of Yongin, south of Seoul.
It was also confirmed that there was no evidence of foul play and no suicide note was found at the scene, adding that his body was discovered by an acquaintance.
His sudden death comes just over a month after he was caught in a Driving Under the Influence (DUI) incident in the same area where he was found lifeless.
Following the incident, Young-kyu was removed from two in-production dramas – The Defects and SBS’s The Winning Try – along with the stage play titled Shakespeare in Love.
He also faces massive backlash and public scrutiny on social media after being investigated for the drunk driving case.
“I’m truly sorry. I must have lost my mind. I ruined everything because of a single moment of recklessness,” he heartbrokenly stated at that time.
Although the authorities are yet to reveal Song Young-kyu’s cause of death, it is being speculated that his passing is linked to the intense cyberbullying.
One of The Recon actor’s friends revealed, “He was devastated by the malicious comments and struggling with worsening personal circumstances.”