Rihanna redefines maternity style in chic sweatshirt look at Giorgio Baldi

The 'If It’s Lovin’ That You Want' singer is pregnant with the father of her two other children, ASAP Rocky

Rihanna is serving fashion goals for all the mothers-to-be!

On Sunday, August 3, the 37-year-old singer, who is expecting her third baby with the father of her two other children ASAP Rocky, made a striking appearance at Giorgio Baldi Santa Monica, Los Angeles.

For the outing, Rihanna opted for a casual figure in a loose-fitting grey sweatshirt, covering her blossoming baby bump.

The If It’s Lovin’ That You Want singer complemented her chic look with a pair of baggy blue jeans.

She added more charm with a white faux fur shawl over her ensemble, while also sporting a selection of gold jewelry to accessorize.

Rihanna wore her black locks in loose waves with two braids, with a bronze pallet of make-up, elevating her look.

The appearance comes amid reports suggesting that the singer is planning to tour again after cancelling a string of dates in London which were meant to take place this summer.

“Rihanna and her team are now confident they can make it work for next year,” the insider told Daily Mail.

They continued, “The dates will also coincide with the tenth anniversary of [her last album] Anti, and fans can expect to hear her new music too.”

The London concerts will mark as the Umbrella singer’s first in almost a decade since the release of her last album Anti in 2016.

