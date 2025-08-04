Jessie J ends up in hospital weeks after breast cancer surgery 

Jessie J has ended up in hospital again after her breast cancer surgery.
Just six weeks after undergoing the painful operation, the Mamma Knows Best singer shared that she had to spent “24 hours” in hospital on August 2.
She took to Instagram and posted a picture of an IV in her arm.
The Do It Like a Dude hitmaker crooner wrote, “How I spent the last 24 hours. 6 weeks post surgery and I was back in the same ward I was after my surgery. Not expected or planned. I had and still have symptoms that pointed towards a blood clot on the lung. IT IS NOT A BLOOD CLOT THANK GOD.”
After doctors diagnosed an infection, Jessie J opted to finish recovering from the comfort of her own home.
“They ran a lot of tests which ended up showing I have an infection (still trying to figure out what) and a little fluid on my lungs. Finding it hard to breathe in, but I discharged myself last night (I hate being in hospital) and will continue the investigation as an outpatient,” she added.
Notably, Jessie J’s hospitalization came two months after she shared her initial breast cancer diagnosis on social media.