Sydney Sweeney graces 'Americana' premiere amid ad backlash

Sydney Sweeney has made the first red carpet appearance after receiving backlash on American Eagle ad.

On Sunday night, August 3, the Euphoria star attended the Americana premiere at Desert 5 Spot in Los Angeles with her co-stars Halsey and Simon Rex. 

The film writer and director Tony Tost also joined the cast for the premiere.

For the red carpet appearance, Sydney donned a corseted champagne-hued gown with a tulle skirt, completing the look with a wide lemon colored headband.

The official synopsis of the film read, “A gallery of dynamic characters clash over the possession of a rare Native American artifact in this wildly entertaining modern-day western. After the artifact falls onto the black market, a shy waitress with big dreams (Sweeney) teams up with a lovelorn military veteran (Paul Walter Hauser).”

It continued, “A ruthless criminal (Eric Dane) worked on behalf of a Western antiquities dealer (Rex). Bloodshed ensues when others join the battle, including the leader of an indigenous group (Zahn McClarnon) and a desperate woman fleeing her mysterious past (Halsey).”

Sydney Sweeney’s appearance at the Americana premiere came following her recent American Eagle campaign controversy.

To note, the most-awaited film is set to release on August 15, 2025.

