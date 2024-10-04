Guru Randhawa names Saba Qamar his 'favourite' Pakistani actress

Renowned Indian rapper Guru Randhawa is in awe of Saba Qamar's talent!
The Naach Meri Rani singer, who is busy promoting his upcoming film Shaakout, has been giving multiple interviews as part of the campaign.
During a recent interview, the High Rated Gabru crooner was asked which Pakistani actress he likes the most.
"If I talk about Pakistani actresses, I really like Saba Qamar. She is a talented actress, and every project of hers is outstanding," Guru responded.
He revealed, "I have personally seen Saba Qamar's work because we have worked together in the Bollywood movie Hindi Medium on the song Suit Suit Karda."
The Indian singer also requested the Digest Writer actress saying, "I would ask Saba, since you're my favorite actress, to promote my film now."
It is pertinent to mention that Guru Randhawa's new movie Shaakout will release on October 4, 2024 in Indian cinemas.
His chart-topper Tenu Suit Suit Karda was part of the four-song album of Qamar's debut film Hindi Medium, co-starring late actor Irrfan Khan.
On the other hand, Saba Qamar is currently in Dubai for the shoot of her forthcoming project alongside her best buddy and co-actor Ahsan Khan.
Meanwhile, she has been embracing new moments and basking in the beauty of UAE, the glimpses of which she shared on social media.