Trending

Guru Randhawa names Saba Qamar his 'favourite' Pakistani actress

Saba Qamar and Guru Randhawa worked together on the song 'Suit Suit Karda'

  • by Web Desk
  • October 04, 2024
Saba Qamar and Guru Randhawa worked together on the song Suit Suit Karda
Saba Qamar and Guru Randhawa worked together on the song 'Suit Suit Karda' 

Renowned Indian rapper Guru Randhawa is in awe of Saba Qamar's talent! 

The Naach Meri Rani singer, who is busy promoting his upcoming film Shaakout, has been giving multiple interviews as part of the campaign. 

During a recent interview, the High Rated Gabru crooner was asked which Pakistani actress he likes the most. 

 "If I talk about Pakistani actresses, I really like Saba Qamar. She is a talented actress, and every project of hers is outstanding," Guru responded. 

He revealed, "I have personally seen Saba Qamar's work because we have worked together in the Bollywood movie Hindi Medium on the song Suit Suit Karda."

The Indian singer also requested the Digest Writer actress saying, "I would ask Saba, since you're my favorite actress, to promote my film now."

It is pertinent to mention that Guru Randhawa's new movie Shaakout will release on October 4, 2024 in Indian cinemas. 

His chart-topper Tenu Suit Suit Karda was part of the four-song album of Qamar's debut film Hindi Medium, co-starring late actor Irrfan Khan. 

On the other hand, Saba Qamar is currently in Dubai for the shoot of her forthcoming project alongside her best buddy and co-actor Ahsan Khan. 

Meanwhile, she has been embracing new moments and basking in  the beauty of UAE, the glimpses of which she shared on social media. 

Carlos Alcaraz breaks silence on gruelling journey to Shanghai after China Open

Carlos Alcaraz breaks silence on gruelling journey to Shanghai after China Open
Olivia Rodrigo follows Taylor Swift’s legacy for GUTS World Tour

Olivia Rodrigo follows Taylor Swift’s legacy for GUTS World Tour
'Alpha': Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh's YRF Spy Universe film set to release on THIS date

'Alpha': Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh's YRF Spy Universe film set to release on THIS date

Khushhal Khan drops subtle hint of dating Dananeer Mobeen

Khushhal Khan drops subtle hint of dating Dananeer Mobeen

Trending News

Khushhal Khan drops subtle hint of dating Dananeer Mobeen
'Alpha': Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh's YRF Spy Universe film set to release on THIS date
Khushhal Khan drops subtle hint of dating Dananeer Mobeen
Khushhal Khan drops subtle hint of dating Dananeer Mobeen
Khushhal Khan drops subtle hint of dating Dananeer Mobeen
Salman Khan’s ‘Bigg Boss’ season 18 teaser leaves fans eager for show's return
Khushhal Khan drops subtle hint of dating Dananeer Mobeen
Shahid Kapoor flaunts hush-hush romance with wife Mira Rajput in latest selfie
Khushhal Khan drops subtle hint of dating Dananeer Mobeen
Hiba Bukhari slammed for Hum Style Awards appearance, Mira Sethi defends
Khushhal Khan drops subtle hint of dating Dananeer Mobeen
Alia Bhatt to perform with Alan Walker at 'Walker World India Tour?'
Khushhal Khan drops subtle hint of dating Dananeer Mobeen
Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed starrer film 'Love Guru' gets Ramsha Khan on board
Khushhal Khan drops subtle hint of dating Dananeer Mobeen
Shah Rukh Khan, ‘Stree 2’ makers teaming up for ‘Stree 3?’
Khushhal Khan drops subtle hint of dating Dananeer Mobeen
'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum': Mustafa-Sharjeena romance in danger
Khushhal Khan drops subtle hint of dating Dananeer Mobeen
Mahira Khan faces backlash for her leaked clip from Hum Style Awards
Khushhal Khan drops subtle hint of dating Dananeer Mobeen
Ananya Panday ‘burned photographs’ of ex Aditya Roy Kapur after breakup?
Khushhal Khan drops subtle hint of dating Dananeer Mobeen
‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ finalizes record-breaking deal ahead of release