Meghan Markle gives tough competition to Kate Middleton with huge announcement

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Global Press Secretary and Head of Communications, Ashley Hansen has announced a new venture amid Kate Middleton’s strong return to Royal duties after cancer.
Hansen, who has been serving as their press secretary for more than two years has now started her own communication firm, Three Gate Strategies, which also includes the Sussexes.
As part of this venture, Hansen will maintain her role as advisor and representative for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, while also overseeing their global communications strategy.
Hansen's new firm will extend communications and brand management services to the industries such as entertainment, technology and finance and high-profile individuals, including the royal couple.
"I am incredibly grateful to The Duke and Duchess for their continued trust in me. Their unwavering support and belief in my new firm has been meaningful and is a testament to their leadership,” Hansen expressed in an official statement.
“I knew when they first hired me that they were giving me the opportunity of a lifetime and I couldn’t be happier to continue working together," she added.
To note,Three Gate Strategies' scope will include communications support for Meghan's diverse projects, including her Netflix show, and lifestyle brand.
This huge update from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle comes shortly after Kate Middleton officially made a strong comeback after beating cancer with preventive chemotherapy, since January this year.
Princess Kate shared a photo of her with a "talented" photographer and cancer patient Liz, at the Windsor castle.