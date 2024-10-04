Sports

Carlos Alcaraz breaks silence on gruelling journey to Shanghai after China Open

  by Web Desk
  October 04, 2024
The Spanish tennis star, who has been very vocal about the tough schedules of the tournament, once again opened up about his brutal travels for the Shanghai Masters right after winning the China Open.

According to Tennis Infinity, Alcaraz once again found himself in scheduling trouble as he left for Shanghai immediately after winning the tournament in Beijing on Wednesday, October 2, 2024.

The 21-year-old after reaching Shanghai said, “Well, I said so many times, the tennis schedule is so tight, but we have to get used to it, or I guess we have to. Yeah, yesterday we finished 8:30, 9:00, three-hour match, and then I had no time to do anything else."

He further added, “I just went to the club before the final with all the bags, because I knew that we had to run after the finals to take the flight to come here. We arrived at 4:00 a.m., just to be ready or just to have some sleep here in Shanghai, and woke up here in Shanghai, as I said, to get used to the conditions here and try to be ready for my first match. "

Expressing his frustration, the four-time Grand Slam winner said that the players are travelling from one tournament to another just one or two days before the tournament, which is quite difficult, but he believes that as a tennis player, they have to do it and he will get used to it.

Alcaraz will play his first match of the Shanghai Masters on Saturday, October 5, 2024, against China’s Shang Juncheng.

