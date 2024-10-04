Liam Payne ‘seeks attention’ at Niall Horan’s The Show: Live on Tour concert

Liam Payne has received a lot of backlash for stealing the spotlight from former band-mate Niall Horan at his own concert.
On Thursday, the former One Direction member travelled to Argentina to attend Niall’s The Show: Live on Tour concert.
While the singer was performing on stage, Liam can be seen greeting fans and taking selfies with them in the viral videos.
Some 1D fans speculated that the Strip That Down singer did such an act to steal spotlight from the Irish musician.
Furthermore, He was also spotted outside Niall’s hotel taking pictures with the fandom.
A fan commented under the clip, “Harry stayed under the radar when he went to his show but see him seeking attention lol.”
Another wrote, “Going to a hotel where your ex-band member is staying at, & proceeding to take pics with HIS FANS outside of the hotel is just crazy work.”
Moreover, one user compared him with other artists, “Tom felton, liam payne and taylor lautner are long lost siblings why’re they all acting the same.”
For the unversed, the members of One Direction went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016.