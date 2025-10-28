Top 5 pop culture moments of 2025 to recreate this Halloween

With Halloween just around the corner, 2025 has given some iconic moments to recreate this year in just ten months, and it's not over yet.
You can always dress up as your favourite superhero or put on a pointy witch hat; however, there are some ensembles that you can't miss this year, as they secured their positions in the internet hall of fame.
Here are the most notable pop culture moments from 2025 to inspire your costume choices.
Labubu dolls
The fury demons had the internet in a chokehold for months, and they also had a moment at the US Open thanks to Naomi Osaka.
Many stores in the US are reportedly selling knock-off masks for Halloween, and this just might be your chance to give the Labubu dolls a proper goodbye.
Coldplay Couple
A true chaos unfolded on the internet when Astronomer's CEO and head of HR were caught having an affair at a Coldplay concert.
If you're looking to dress up as an iconic moment from 2025, it does not get better or easier than this.
Mr and Mrs Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift had quite a year, from the announcement of her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, which has been breaking records since its release on October 3, to getting engaged to Travis Kelce.
She announced the engagement with a carousel of dreamy proposal clicks and the caption, which could become an adorable costume for couples, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."
Or you can channel your inner showgirl and recreate one of many stunning looks Taylor debuted for her new album.
KPop Demon Hunters
Since its Netflix premiere in August, the Saja Boys and Huntr/x have made enough headlines as fictional K-pop groups to become one of the most expected Halloween costumes this year.
The animated movie, based on K-pop idols and demon hunting, has given fans enough iconic outfits and moments to become the most talked-about costumes at this year's Halloween parties.
Jet2 Holiday
"Nothing beats a Jet2 Holiday" might just be the most used phrase of 2025.
To pay homage to this trend, all you have to do is just dress up as a Jet2 flight pilot or attendant.
Other Halloween costume for 2025 include Chappell Raon's defining outfits and hairdo in The Subway's music Video, Katy Perry in Space, Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show outfit, President Donald Trump and Elon Musk messy "break-up", and the yet-to-be decided debate of 100 men vs 1 gorilla.