Entertainment

Top 5 pop culture moments of 2025 to recreate this Halloween

From cheating Coldplay concert couple to Labubu, 2025 might just have been one of the most iconic years for Halloween costumes

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Top 5 pop culture moments of 2025 to recreate this Halloween
Top 5 pop culture moments of 2025 to recreate this Halloween

With Halloween just around the corner, 2025 has given some iconic moments to recreate this year in just ten months, and it's not over yet.

You can always dress up as your favourite superhero or put on a pointy witch hat; however, there are some ensembles that you can't miss this year, as they secured their positions in the internet hall of fame.

Here are the most notable pop culture moments from 2025 to inspire your costume choices.

Labubu dolls

Labubu: The nine toothed dolls
Labubu: The nine toothed dolls

The fury demons had the internet in a chokehold for months, and they also had a moment at the US Open thanks to Naomi Osaka.

Many stores in the US are reportedly selling knock-off masks for Halloween, and this just might be your chance to give the Labubu dolls a proper goodbye.

Coldplay Couple

The cheating couple from Coldplay concert
The cheating couple from Coldplay concert

A true chaos unfolded on the internet when Astronomer's CEO and head of HR were caught having an affair at a Coldplay concert.

If you're looking to dress up as an iconic moment from 2025, it does not get better or easier than this.

Mr and Mrs Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift had quite a year, from the announcement of her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, which has been breaking records since its release on October 3, to getting engaged to Travis Kelce.

She announced the engagement with a carousel of dreamy proposal clicks and the caption, which could become an adorable costume for couples, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

Or you can channel your inner showgirl and recreate one of many stunning looks Taylor debuted for her new album.

KPop Demon Hunters

Top 5 pop culture moments of 2025 to recreate this Halloween

Since its Netflix premiere in August, the Saja Boys and Huntr/x have made enough headlines as fictional K-pop groups to become one of the most expected Halloween costumes this year.

The animated movie, based on K-pop idols and demon hunting, has given fans enough iconic outfits and moments to become the most talked-about costumes at this year's Halloween parties.

Jet2 Holiday

The trending TikTok sound of Jet2 advertisement
The trending TikTok sound of Jet2 advertisement 

"Nothing beats a Jet2 Holiday" might just be the most used phrase of 2025.

To pay homage to this trend, all you have to do is just dress up as a Jet2 flight pilot or attendant.

Other Halloween costume for 2025 include Chappell Raon's defining outfits and hairdo in The Subway's music Video, Katy Perry in Space, Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show outfit, President Donald Trump and Elon Musk messy "break-up", and the yet-to-be decided debate of 100 men vs 1 gorilla.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Jennifer Lawrence breaks internet with her post-baby transformation plans

Jennifer Lawrence breaks internet with her post-baby transformation plans
The 'Hunger Games' starlet welcomed her second baby with her husband, Cooke Maroney, in March this year

King Frederik, Queen Mary embark on historic visit to Latvia

King Frederik, Queen Mary embark on historic visit to Latvia
The Danish palace shared the update on the monarch’s upcoming visit to Latvia

Miley Cyrus’ ex Liam Hemsworth talks about his engagement with Gabriella

Miley Cyrus’ ex Liam Hemsworth talks about his engagement with Gabriella
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus finalized their divorce in Janurary 2020

Ariana Grande shines at 'Wicked: For Good' event amid Ethan Slater split speculation

Ariana Grande shines at 'Wicked: For Good' event amid Ethan Slater split speculation
Ariana Grande attended a 'Wicked: For Good' screening without her beau Ethan Slater

Sydney Sweeney sets record straight on ‘James Bond’ rumours

Sydney Sweeney sets record straight on ‘James Bond’ rumours
Sydney Sweeney shares her candid thoughts on becoming next ‘James Bond’ girl

Ben Affleck gives surprising reaction on ex Ana de Armas split with Tom Cruise

Ben Affleck gives surprising reaction on ex Ana de Armas split with Tom Cruise
Ben Affleck makes feelings clear on Ana De Armas' sudden break up with Tom Cruise

Justin Bieber makes big confession on cheating amid Hailey Bieber split buzz

Justin Bieber makes big confession on cheating amid Hailey Bieber split buzz
Justin Bieber made confession amid split rumors between the 'Baby' singer and Hailey Bieber

Jay-Z claps back at backlash over Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl gig

Jay-Z claps back at backlash over Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl gig
Jay-Z shuts down critics over Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl spot

Sydney Sweeney on viral Glen Powell dating rumors: ‘I love being with him’

Sydney Sweeney on viral Glen Powell dating rumors: ‘I love being with him’
Sydney Sweeney shares jaw-dropping statement on dating rumours with co-star Glen Powell

Cillian Murphy’s son Aran steps into acting spotlight with HBO debut

Cillian Murphy’s son Aran steps into acting spotlight with HBO debut
Aran has joined the cast of 'WAR', an upcoming HBO and Sky co-production series

CBS News veteran John Dickerson to depart network

CBS News veteran John Dickerson to depart network
The 'CBS Evening News' anchor announced on social media that he’ll leave CBS News at year’s end

Taylor Swift joins Brittany Mahomes to cheer on Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift joins Brittany Mahomes to cheer on Travis Kelce
The 'Wood' singer and the American sports team co-owner were spotted at Arrowhead Stadium to support the Washington Commanders in Kansas City