Chris Evans welcomes first baby with wife Alba Baptista

Chris Evans has taken over a more important role besides Captain America.
The Materialists actor and his wife, Alba Baptista, have reportedly welcomed their first child after two years of marriage.
No details, including the gender of the baby, have been confirmed; however, TMZ reported that Baptista gave birth in Massachusetts on Saturday.
In July, the pair sparked pregnancy speculations after Evans' father-in-law, Luiz Baptista, left a telling comment on social media.
Under a fan-made Father's Day tribute, honouring Baptista and Evan's dads, Luiz penned, "Chris, your turn is coming!"
Last year, when asked about his plans to expand his family, the actor said to People magazine that him and his wife are thinking of adopting a puppy or older dog.
Moreover, in November 2024, Evans was asked if he hopes to become a "superhero dad", he shared with Access Hollywood, "Yeah, I hope so. Yeah, absolutely. The title of dad is an exciting one."
About Chris Evans and Alba Baptista's relationship:
Chris Evans and wife Alba Baptista were first spotted holding hands in November 2022, one year after the pair initially sparked romance rumours.
In January 2023, the head over heels pair seemingly went public with their relationship when Evans posted an adorable video of the couple from the past year.
The same year, in September, Chris Evans and Alba Baptista tied the knot in Boston in front of family and friends, including several of Evans' Avengers costars.