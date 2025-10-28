Entertainment

King Frederik, Queen Mary embark on historic visit to Latvia

The Danish palace shared the update on the monarch’s upcoming visit to Latvia

King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark have made a historic visit to Latvia, marking a significant step in strengthening diplomatic and cultural ties between the two nations.

Taking to Instagram account on Monday, the Danish palace shared the update on the monarch’s upcoming visit.

The palace said, “Their Majesties the King and Queen will soon make state visits to the three Baltic countries: Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania.”

They added, “His Excellency the President of Latvia, Edgars Rinkēvičs, has invited the Royal Couple for a state visit to Latvia on October 28-29, 2025.”

“The cooperation between Denmark and Latvia is close in international forums such as NATO, the EU and the UN. Denmark contributes to the defense of Latvia and NATO as a framework nation for the NATO headquarters Multinational Division North and with a combat battalion, which is deployed on a rotational basis to Camp Valdemar in Latvia every six months,” the palace noted.

The royal itinerary includes an official welcome at Riga Castle, a wreath-laying at the Freedom Monument, meetings with Latvian leaders, visits to key cultural sites, and a state banquet at Riga Castle.

The following day, the royal couple will visit Ādaži Gymnasium and Ādaži Military Base, including the Danish military camp, Camp Valdemar.

They will conclude their visit by hosting a return event.

