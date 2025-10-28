Entertainment

Jennifer Lawrence breaks internet with her post-baby transformation plans

The 'Hunger Games' starlet welcomed her second baby with her husband, Cooke Maroney, in March this year

  By Fatima Hassan
Jennifer Lawrence has sent her fans into a frenzy after revealing her bombshell post-baby transformation plans.

On Monday, October 27, in a conversation with The New Yorker, The Passengers alum lifts the lid on her aspiration of undergoing breast augmentation surgery.

During the interview, Lawrence addressed the body changes she felt after giving birth to her second child, whom she welcomed on March 31 this year with her husband, Cooke Maroney.

The 35-year-old American actress revealed that while her body recovered well after her first child, her second pregnancy had a different impact.

"Everything bounced back, pretty much, after the first one, second one, nothing bounced back," which led her to plan a breast implant, which is scheduled for November this year.

The Hunger Games starlet further told the outlet that she decided due to her work commitments, as she is set to film a scene with a requirement of going completely nude.

She also discussed her personal experiences of implementing cosmetic injectables, denying using any fillers, but has opted for minimal Botox treatments.

In addition to her second baby, Jennifer Lawrence also shares her three-year-old son, Cy, with her husband, Cooke Maroney.

The couple tied the knot on October 19, 2019, at the historic Belcourt of Newport mansion in Rhode Island. 

