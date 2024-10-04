Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney breaks silence on financial rumors about fiancé Jonathan Davino

Sydney Sweeney dispels the myth that her fiancé Jonathan Davino foots the bill for their relationship

  • by Web Desk
  • October 04, 2024
Sydney Sweeney has set the record straight regarding assumptions about her financial independence.

Because Jonathan Davino, her 40-year-old fiancé, the Anyone but You dispelled the "preconceived notion" that he bears the financial burden of their relationship.

In an interview that was released on Thursday, Sweeney told Glamour, "I’m a very successful, independent woman who’s worked really hard.”

The 27-year-old actress stressed that she is the family's primary provider in addition to stating that she covers her own expenses.

“I’ve accomplished and bought everything myself, and I provide for myself and my family,” she said.

Even more, Davino's future bride stated that her six-year partner is "not a financial backer" for her production firm, Fifty-Fifty Films.

Sweeney, who has been dating Davino since 2018, stated that she wished to "correct the record" on her relationship and acting and producing career.

“You can be in a healthy relationship with someone and also be very successful without needing the man,” Sweeney said.

She added, “We’re teammates. We’re in it together. And we want to see each other succeed.”

Sweeney also said that she is pleased with her financial and professional achievements, which have enabled her to purchase her uncle's "dream boat," pay off her mother's mortgage, and take her grandparents to Italy.

