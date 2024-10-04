Duchess Sophie set to host delightful event amid Kate Middleton's royal return

Just a day after becoming the patron of UK's largest youth organization Girlguiding, Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie is now set to narrate a bedtime story to young kids on BBC’s iconic show.
Sophie is set to make a prominent appearance CBeebies Bedtime Story to mark World Sight Day on Thursday, October 10, 2024.
As per show’s official Instagram page, the 59-year-old will read Specs for Rex’ by Yasmeen Ismail on Thursday’s episode.
The Royal Family’s social media account also reshared the same update on their IG story. The post featured two delightful and radiant photos of the Duchess.
One photo saw Sophie sitting on a comfy couch, holding a smiling cushion in her hands and flashing a wide smile for the camera.
While, in the next photo the duchess could be seen reading a story book, wearing a peach knitted sweater with black bottoms.
Sophie also wore black spectacles to highlight the importance of World Sight Day.
Soon after the post was shared, Sophie’s fans start gushing over her in the comments section with words of praises.
One fan noted, “I can't wait ! Love this, And she looks really cute with glasses.”
Another gushed, “A woman that I loooove and I really appreciate her... a woman who takes part in all the important events of life... a woman of international dimension... a woman of the world... sublime.”