Kate Middleton takes meaningful step ahead of Christmas carol concert

Kate Middleton is crafting a heartwarming plan for this year’s Christmas carol concert!
The princess’s fourth Together At Christmas carol service, which is scheduled to take place at Westminster Abbey next month on December 6, will be welcoming some special guests.
Princess Kate has reportedly sent invitations to the surviving children and the grieving families of the fatal Southport stabbing incident that happened at a Taylor Swift themed dance class on July 29, 2024, reported GB News.
The Prince and Princess of Wales paid a heartfelt visit to the grieving families who lost their daughters to the deadly incident, after the mother-of-three successfully completed her chemotherapy sessions.
It has also been reported that the princess hopes to “shine a light on individuals from all over the UK who have shown love, kindness and empathy towards others in their communities".
According to a source, the Royal Family members, including King Charles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, are all very supportive to the families.
Another insider told The Sun, “Now she has personally ensured everyone is invited to her concert which, this year, will mean more to her than ever before. It promises to be an incredible, life-affirming night and there’s been a lot of organisations involved to get it all ready.”
The future Queen, Kate Middleton’s, Christmas carol concert will air on ITV on the Christmas eve.