Royal

Meghan Markle turns to her children for comfort amid royal pressure

Meghan Markle finds solace with Archie and Lilibet amid high-profile life

  • by Web Desk
  • November 23, 2024

Meghan Markle turns to her children for comfort amid royal pressure


There is nothing more precious than finding comfort in the company of children, a sentiment Meghan Markle clearly demonstrates.

The Suits star shares two adorable children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, with Prince Harry.

A beautiful expression of love was observed earlier this month when Meghan travelled to Venice, California, to attend the launch of Highbrow Hippie Haircare & Wellness at Gjelina.

The 43-year-old Duchess wore a stunning gold necklace engraved with the names of her children, Archie and Lilibet.

Archie's name is positioned above the central jewel, while Lilibet’s rests below, both inscribed in elegant calligraphy-style lettering.

James Harris, Regional Sales Manager at Austen & Blake, spoke exclusively to GB News about the significance of the precious necklace the Duchess wore.

He said: "The necklace could serve as a comforting reminder of her children, especially when she is in the public eye or attending events.

"It's common for parents, particularly those in high-pressure roles, to wear sentimental pieces of jewellery that help them feel connected to their loved ones.

"The necklace may symbolise the unity and love within her family, allowing her to publicly celebrate her children and acknowledge the central role they play in her life."

Meghan was "in a joyful mood" at the launch event, a source claimed, as "she was dancing and celebrating with her friends".

