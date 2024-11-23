Royal

King Charles gets flowers for ill Queen Camilla amid her Royal Variety absence

King Charles graced Royal Variety Performance event on Friday without ailing Queen Camilla

  • November 23, 2024
King Charles received beautiful flower bouquets on behalf of the ailing Queen while attending the Royal Variety Performance event alone, on Friday evening.

In a heartfelt moment, the monarch accepted flowers from an eight-year-old Iris King-Taylor and ten-year-old Louie Cooper as he arrived at London's Royal Albert Hall.

The flowers, which were picked from the gardens of Brinsworth House, mirrored blooms carried by the Queen Camilla on her wedding day.

Earlier today, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Camilla would not grace the event following "lingering post-viral" symptoms due to recent chest infection.

“Following a recent chest infection, The Queen continues to experience some lingering post-viral symptoms, as a result of which doctors have advised that, after a busy week of engagements, Her Majesty should prioritise sufficient rest,” the palace spokesperson said.

They further added, "With great regret, she has therefore withdrawn from attendance at tonight’s Royal Variety Performance. His Majesty will attend as planned."

Due to her illness, Queen Camilla has missed out many significant events including Remembrance Sunday.

Although, the Queen has returned to royal duties last week, she is still not fully recovered from her illness following a busy week of royal engagements.

