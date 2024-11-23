Royal

Prince William 'frightened' for Kate Middleton, kids ahead of Christmas

The Prince of Wales hit with huge dilemma ahead of Kate Middleton's next big appearance

  • by Web Desk
  • November 23, 2024
Prince William 'frightened' for Kate Middleton, kids ahead of Christmas

Prince William is hit with new tension as Kate Middleton is gearing to take the center stage at the Christmas Carol concert next month.

The Prince of Wales is still reeling with the security breach at the Windsor Castle last month and "frightened" by the raid of two burglars at the Shaw farm near Kate and William's home Abedailgate cottage.

Reflecting on the security scare that occurred on a late Sunday night in October while the royal couple was sleeping with their kids Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Louis the veteran royal photographer of The Sun, Arthur Edwards, revealed what the Royal family must be going through.

Edward, who has been working for the firm for past 50 years noted, "They must be quite worried. I bet they’ve been burning the midnight oil trying to sort that one out."

"That was all because events fell into place, one was going on duty, one was going off duty and he just walked into the room, it’s going to happen," he added.

Edward remarked that the recent break-in was "frightening", adding, "I’m sure William would have been quite concerned."

"It is very important to keep the Royal Family safe and I imagine William probably had some questions to ask, but they just went for the vehicles, not to harm anybody," he explained.

The photographer noted, "I imagine they wouldn’t have got too close to the house anyway."

Kate Middleton is set to host this year's Christmas Carol Service on December 6, 2024, at Westminster Abbey in London.

