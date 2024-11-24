Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie land in trouble amid Prince Andrew drama

Prince Andrew has given new tension to his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, amid his ongoing Royal Lodge rift with King Charles.
For the unversed, the monarch has reportedly cut down the financial expenses of his brother after he refused to leave the massive royal residence.
Now, an insider told In Touch that the 'Disgraced' Duke is becoming emotionally dependent on her girls and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.
The source shared, "Andrew is like a lost puppy these days, constantly leaning on Sarah and their daughters for emotional support."
"He’s become increasingly clingy, reaching out to them every chance he gets, almost as if they’re his only lifeline," the report stated.
The source claimed that the York sisters still standing behind their scandal-ridden father, however, they have their families and lives to look after.
An insider shared, "While Sarah and the girls are sympathetic to a point, they also have their own lives to manage."