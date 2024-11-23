Prince Andrew's emotional dependence causing tension for Eugenie, Beatrice

Being overly dependent or excessively attached to someone can be emotionally draining, even for those closest to you.
This is what has been reported in the case of Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, who are feeling 'overwhelmed' by their father, Prince Andrew, as his 'clingy' behaviour is exacerbating the tension amid his ongoing royal feud with King Charles.
For those unfamiliar, the feud began when King Charles attempted to remove the Duke and Duchess of York from Royal Lodge by cutting Andrew's £1 million annual allowance, with the Duke refusing to downsize.
A palace insider said: “Andrew is like a lost puppy these days, constantly leaning on Sarah and their daughters for emotional support.”
“He’s become increasingly clingy, reaching out to them every chance he gets, almost as if they’re his only lifeline.”
The source added: “While Sarah and the girls are sympathetic to a point, they also have their own lives to manage."
According to author Robert Hardman, Andrew has reportedly secured independent funding to maintain his residence, with sources confirming he "is no longer a financial burden on the King."
The insider told In Touch: “For Sarah, especially, being associated with him is complicated.
“His reputation as the family’s black sheep makes her connection to him a sensitive issue, and it’s starting to reflect poorly on her as well.”
They suggest that Sarah Ferguson, who resides in Royal Lodge alongside her former husband, “bears the brunt of it.”
The insider continued: “He unloads every frustration on her and constantly asks for advice, and even requests her help in connecting him with people who could assist him with his business pursuits.
“But Sarah has her own challenges, she’s dealing with ongoing health issues and an already packed schedule.
The source said that the Princesses of York “are in the same boat” and are starting to feel “overwhelmed by his constant need for support".
They added, "They love their father, but they do wish he would step up and handle his own issues with a bit more independence.
“Ultimately, they want to see him take responsibility and move forward without relying so heavily on them.”