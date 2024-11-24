Kate Middleton plans to flaunt expensive jewel at ‘high-profile event’

Kate Middleton will reportedly wear an expensive jewel at a major event next month.
Princess Kate is set to wear her sapphire jewellery, after wearing her "replacement" ring a few months back.
She will be attending the Together At Christmas carol concert with Prince William and kids along with the rest of royal family.
The Princess of Wales launched the concert in 2021 amid the Covid-19 pandemic and has held the event annually since.
James Harris, the Regional Sales Manager at Austen & Blake, told GB News that Princess has only wore her sapphire engagement ring on "significant" occasions.
He said, "It's very likely that Kate will wear her engagement ring during the Christmas Carol concert this year, as she often does for public events, especially those with royal significance.”
James added, “Her iconic sapphire ring is almost always visible at high-profile events and was photographed at last year's concert whilst she took on hosting duties. Well-known for being one of the most famous royal rings, it features a stunning 12-carat oval sapphire, complemented by 14 diamonds.”
Last week,Buckingham Palace confirmed he Together At Christmas carol concert will be held at Westminster Abbey on December 6, 2024.