King Charles proves 'Windsors' enduring energy with latest move

King Charles is known for his workaholic nature and is now said to be "making up for lost time" by resuming his full schedule of duties, a royal expert has claimed.
The monarch has demonstrated remarkable patience during significant events in his life, including the death of his beloved mother, Queen Elizabeth, and his own health challenges, having been diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.
Speaking to GB News, royal commentator Ingrid Seward shared her perspective on the King's challenges, revealing that the monarch "doesn’t stop" despite his health struggles. Seward said: "King Charles is very keen to make up for lost time.
"He’s done very little traveling this year due to his cancer scare, but he’s very strong."
Seward continued: "There’s Charles, who’s got cancer, and he’s been doing all kinds of events. He even went to Gladiators. He’s 76, and he has cancer. We don’t quite know what sort of cancer, but he’s doing all these things, while Camilla has a chest infection and is completely laid out."
She added, “It just gives you an idea of the energy of the Windsors.”
King Charles was also spotted solo at the Royal Variety Performance last night, without Queen Camilla due to her own health issues. A beautiful moment was observed when the King accepted flowers on behalf of Camilla from young children.
Show hosts Alan Carr and Amanda Holden expressed their delight at the King’s presence despite his wife’s absence.
Confirming the Queen's absence, a Buckingham Palace spokesman stated: "Following a recent chest infection, The Queen continues to experience some lingering post-viral symptoms.
"As a result, doctors have advised that, after a busy week of engagements, Her Majesty should prioritize sufficient rest. With great regret, she has therefore withdrawn from tonight’s Royal Variety Performance. His Majesty will attend as planned."