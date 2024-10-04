Ronaldo's growing YouTube popularity prompts MrBeast to collaborate with Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo's soaring YouTube popularity has feared MrBeast about losing his record for most subscribers.
According to Goal, the famous YouTuber has vowed that he will not let Ronaldo surpass his record without a fight.
MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson on Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast, claimed that to stop the five-time Ballon d’Or award winner from becoming the most followed YouTuber, he would work with Argentinian soccer star Lionel Messi.
He admitted, “I broke the world record for most subs in a month, and two months later, Ronaldo comes on... If there were someone who would pass me, it would be Ronaldo.”
The 26-year-old further added that he is not “going down without a fight” and vowed, “If (he’s) got to do a Messi collab" to fight with the threat of losing the title, he would do that too.
Moreover, Al Naasr's player announced the launch of his YouTube channel back on August 21, 2024, and within a few hours, he broke the record of the fastest 1 million YouTube subscribers and then broke the record of the fastest 10 million subscribers.
Ronaldo, in just 17 hours after the launch, uploaded 19 videos and got 14.6 million subscribers and a collective total of over 40 million views.
To date, Ronaldo's UR Cristiano has 63.9 million YouTube followers, whereas MrBeast has earned 318 million subscribers in over 11 years.