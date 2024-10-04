Sports

Ronaldo's growing YouTube popularity prompts MrBeast to collaborate with Messi

  • by Web Desk
  • October 04, 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo's soaring YouTube popularity has feared MrBeast about losing his record for most subscribers.

According to Goal, the famous YouTuber has vowed that he will not let Ronaldo surpass his record without a fight.

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson on Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast, claimed that to stop the five-time Ballon d’Or award winner from becoming the most followed YouTuber, he would work with Argentinian soccer star Lionel Messi.

He admitted, “I broke the world record for most subs in a month, and two months later, Ronaldo comes on... If there were someone who would pass me, it would be Ronaldo.”

The 26-year-old further added that he is not “going down without a fight” and vowed, “If (he’s) got to do a Messi collab" to fight with the threat of losing the title, he would do that too.

Moreover, Al Naasr's player announced the launch of his YouTube channel back on August 21, 2024, and within a few hours, he broke the record of the fastest 1 million YouTube subscribers and then broke the record of the fastest 10 million subscribers.

Ronaldo, in just 17 hours after the launch, uploaded 19 videos and got 14.6 million subscribers and a collective total of over 40 million views.

To date, Ronaldo's UR Cristiano has 63.9 million YouTube followers, whereas MrBeast has earned 318 million subscribers in over 11 years.

Sports News

Carlos Alcaraz breaks silence on gruelling journey to Shanghai after China Open
Liverpool chooses Borussia Dortmund star to replace Mohamed Salah
Dominic Solanke receives first England call-up since 2017
Kylian Mbappe faces exclusion from France’s UEFA Nations League matches
Djokovic Novak opens up about his post-retirement plans
Former Chelsea star warned not to replace Mohamed Salah in Liverpool
Lionel Messi celebrates 46th career trophy with MLS Supporters' Shield Win
Carlos Alcaraz beats Jannik Sinner in dramatic tiebreaker to win China Open
Rizwan emerges as ‘strongest’ captaincy contender after Babar Azam resigns
Daniel Ricciardo gets new contract offer to join racing again
Erik ten Hag ‘wasted’ Cristiano Ronaldo during his Manchester United tenure
Mikel Arteta drops new injury update on Arsenal star after PSG exit